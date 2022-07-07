The process to select his successor will begin immediately, Boris Johnson says.

Two of Johnson’s top Cabinet ministers quit earlier this week.

More than 30 others who said they could no longer serve under his leadership urged him to step down.

With his resignation announcement on Thursday; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson put an end; to the nation’s recent political unrest about his future.

Johnson announced in front of his London office at 10 Downing Street; “It is now evident that the parliamentary conservative party wants a new head of that party; and thus a new prime minister.”

Johnson stated that the selection process for his successor will start right now; and that a timeline for the leadership transition; would be revealed next week.

It was “difficult” for him to leave his job, he said; but he hadn’t resisted the pressure to step down from his own party’s ministers.

Johnson remarked in a few words on Thursday, “I am sad to be leaving the finest job in the world; but thems the breaks.

Johnson said that during the past several days; he has attempted to persuade his colleagues that changing administrations at a time; when his administration is performing well and his party; is only a few points behind in the polls would be “eccentric.”

However, “the herd instinct is strong, “added said. “And the herd moves; as the herd moves. And in politics, nobody is even close to being necessary.

Johnson’s resignation will put an end to his three-year reign as prime minister of Great Britain. It follows a period of unrest brought on by his shifting accounts; of his knowledge of a sexual misconduct issue involving one of his pals. This week saw the resignations of two of Johnson’s senior Cabinet members; who were followed by more than 30 more individuals; who stated they could no longer work for him and wanted him to resign.

