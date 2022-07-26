British tourist killed by helicopter blades in Greece

The man was struck by the rotor blade of Bell 407 helicopter

A 21-year-old British tourist was killed in Greece after being struck by helicopter blades, according to a report from the UK news agency.

The unidentified man was killed when he got out of the plane at a private airport while he and three other people were on vacation.

The event occurred at 6:20 pm on July 25, according to the news source, and police were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Metro’s story says that the victim, however, had fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Unaware that the chopper’s propeller was still whirling, the young tourist stepped behind the Bell 407 helicopter with its engine still running.

He was caught by the helicopter’s tail rotor, according to the UK news agency.

The man’s parents were also en route to the same location following a flight from Mykonos.

However, the pilot of the Bell 407 radioed their helicopter to alert them of the event, according to the news source.

To protect the man’s parents from watching the disaster, the pilot of the second aircraft then turned towards Athens International Airport.

According to the UK news agency, an investigation has been initiated, and the pilot of the helicopter that murdered the tourist and two ground technicians has been arrested.

Local media reported that the tourists had just come back from Mykonos and were on their way to Athens International Airport to catch a flight back to the UK.

Metro cited a police officer as saying, “We are talking about a tragedy—an unprecedented tragedy—a tragedy that should never have happened.”

The police are investigating how the passengers were permitted to exit the Bell 407 while its rotor blades were still turning.

