British woman falls to death on hiking trip in Italy(credits:google)

The woman, 56, fell about 30m (100ft) on Sunday in the Dolomites.

Her husband was airlifted to safety after being injured in the same incident.

It is the second British death in Italy in the last week following tragedy at Lake Garda.

A British woman died after falling while walking with her husband in the Dolomites.

The woman, 56, who has not been identified, fell about 30m (100ft) on Sunday, according to Italy’s Alpine Rescue service.

A mountain rescue team was immediately dispatched to the area where her body was discovered, and she was pronounced dead. Her husband was airlifted away.

The incident occurred on a section of the path where, according to the rescue service, there was no rope for protection.

It is the second British tragedy in Italy in the last week, following the death of a man at Lake Garda after jumping from a boat to save his son.

The Dolomites, located in northern Italy’s Alps, are a popular summer hiking destination.

The couple was hiking on the Santner via ferrata trail, which ascends to over 2,000m (6,500ft) and passes through small gullies and narrow passes.

