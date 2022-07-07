Brittney Griner enters a guilty plea to drug-related charges in Russian court

Brittney Griner pleads guilty to bringing cannabis into Russia.

The WNBA star says she packed in a hurry and did not intend to break the law.

She could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Brittney Griner admitted to bringing cannabis into the country; but said she had packed hastily and had no intention of breaking the law; as her trial proceeded in a Russian court on Thursday.

If found guilty, the Phoenix Mercury Center player and Olympic champion; could spend up to 10 years behind bars.

Griner made an appearance in court for the second time since her trial got underway. Her attorney has stated that the trial; which might run up to two months and likely require multiple hearings by the prosecution; before the defence has its turn; was previously ordered to be held for the duration of the proceedings. The next Thursday is set aside for another hearing.

Authorities at Sheremetyevo International Airport allegedly discovered marijuana vape cartridges; in Griner’s luggage on February 17; one week before Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. She was going there because she supplements her income; by playing for a Russian club in the American off-season; like many WNBA players do.

Griner allegedly bought two cartridges containing 0.252 grammes and 0.45 grammes of hash oil; for personal use before her trip, according to the prosecution. Two customs officers who were at the airport when Griner’s baggage; were examined gave testimony during the court last week.

