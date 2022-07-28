Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cameras allowed in courts to see judge sentence Ben Oliver for killing grandfather

Cameras allowed in courts to see judge sentence Ben Oliver for killing grandfather

Articles
Advertisement
Cameras allowed in courts to see judge sentence Ben Oliver for killing grandfather

Cameras allowed in courts to see judge sentence Ben Oliver for killing grandfather

Advertisement
  • Judge Sarah Munro QC’s sentencing was broadcast live from the Old Bailey.
  • Oliver killed his grandfather after learning of allegations of sexual abuse against him.
  • The teenager was depressed and suicidal in the months leading up to the killing.
Advertisement

In a historic first, cameras were allowed in court to show a judge sentenced a 25-year-old man to life in prison for fatally stabbing his grandfather.

Ben Oliver, who had been cleared of murder, admitted manslaughter on the 19th of January last year in Mottingham, south-east London, of 74-year-old David Oliver.

Judge Sarah Munro QC’s sentencing of Oliver on Thursday was broadcast live from the Old Bailey in central London, making legal history as she told him he posed a “significant risk to the public.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story