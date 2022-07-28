The defendant, who was born with a congenital hearing impairment, grew up in “difficult times,” according to Judge Munro, who described his troubled family background and early childhood experiences as having left him “irreparably damaged.”
Oliver’s father abandoned his mother shortly after his birth, and her new partner was “extremely cruel” to the defendant, who was diagnosed with autism at a young age and was bullied at school and in and out of care, according to her.
Oliver was 15 years old when he was convicted of sexual assault on a young girl in 2016. In September 2019, he was released from youth detention.
He was depressed and suicidal in the months leading up to the killing after learning of allegations of sexual abuse against his grandfather, who was also said to have mistreated his wife and had affairs.
Oliver developed a “obsessional tunnel vision” toward his grandfather, leading to a determined decision to kill in a “ferocious” manner, according to the judge.
“He can’t hurt you any more,” he told his nan after the killing, and also sent a text message to his mother, saying: “Mum, I’ve killed grandad. I love you.”
Oliver was said to have autistic spectrum disorder, which, along with other emotional and mental factors, reduced his responsibility for the murder.
“In your case, I do consider the seriousness of the offence does justify a life sentence,” the judge said after weighing aggravating and mitigating factors.
She stated that he must serve a minimum of 10 years and eight months in prison, minus the 500-plus days already served.
Coverage will be limited to the judge imposing a sentence and explaining why, with a time lag to avoid broadcasting any violent or abusive reaction.
To protect the privacy of victims, witnesses, and jurors, only the judge will be filmed.
The move will allow access to some of the most prominent courts. The Old Bailey hears some of the most complex cases, including murders and terrorism trials, on a regular basis.
