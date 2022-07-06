Chancellor Rishi Sunak Health Secretary Sajid Javid no longer with Boris

Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak resigns from Boris Johnson’s government.

Mr. Javid could no longer serve in government with “good conscience”.

Nadhim Zahawi replaced Mr. Sunak as chancellor.

In light of Boris Johnson’s denial that he was aware of the 2019 charges against former MP Chris Pincher, who resigned over groping claims, the chancellor who is the second-highest ranking politician after the prime minister—and the health secretary have indicated they can no longer back him.

Leading a wave of resignations, the health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak left Boris Johnson’s government.

“The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.” The chancellor Rishi Sunak who resigned moments after Mr. Javid said.

In his resignation letter to the prime minister, Mr. Sajid Javid expressed his inability to “continue serving in this government with good conscience,” citing Mr. Johnson’s demeanor and beliefs as reflecting “on your colleagues, your party, and ultimately the country.”

“It is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too.”: He added.

Nadhim Zahawi replaced Mr. Sunak as chancellor, and Steve Barclay, the prime minister’s chief of staff, took up Mr. Javid’s position as health secretary.