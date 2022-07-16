Chicago police officer paralyzed in shooting has been released from the hospital

Officer Daniel Golden, 31, was shot outside a Chicago bar last weekend. He was paralyzed from the waist down.

Friends and family saluted and cheered for him as he left the hospital Friday.

The officer’s father called for an end to gun violence in Chicago.

A paralyzed Chicago police officer who was shot outside a bar last weekend has been released from the hospital.

Officer Daniel Golden, 31, was greeted by dozens of friends, family members, and fellow officers outside Advocate Christ Medical Center on Friday afternoon. The crowd formed an aisle through which Golden was led as they saluted and cheered for him.

“Seeing these people out here that he went to high school, grammar school served on the Police Department with, it was so uplifting for him. It’s incredible,” said Patrick Golden, the injured officer’s father.

After being wheeled out of the hospital, Daniel Golden was loaded into a Chicago Fire Department ambulance. Golden, who is paralyzed from the waist down, was then taken to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, where he will work with physical therapists.

Patrick Golden is confident that his son will “get through” the difficult recovery process.

“If he can do four years in the frozen tundra up in Alaska in the army, he can get through this, he can do this. He has a great mindset, he’s tough,” the senior Golden told WBBM-TV. “He is Army strong. He can do this.”

Patrick Golden also called for an end to gun violence in Chicago.

“We have to stop this senseless, senseless gun violence. There are too many people out here getting shot. There are too many people out here getting killed in the USA,” he said.

Daniel Golden’s fiancée, Casey Szaflarski, also urged the community to “come together” and “work together” to end the violence.

“We just want us to come together at this point, because this city is getting to a point where it is no longer safe, and we need to work together. Fighting each other, attacking each other, going against each other is not the solution. In order to do this, we need to communicate with each other,” she said Thursday on “The Story.”

The father also praised the emergency personnel and medical personnel who attended to his son’s severed spine.

“Christ Hospital has been unbelievable. They saved his life. When I saw him the other morning, I thought he was gonna die in front of me. He was going into shock. Christ Hospital brought him back. They saved him. Hats off to Christ Hospital. I can’t say enough,” he said, per the outlet.

Officer Golden’s medical expenses have surpassed $1.2 million thanks to a single anonymous $50,000 donation.

On the fundraiser, his bio states, “Tragically, Dan’s life would be changed forever by the actions of criminals.” While out with friends and family, he attempted to break up a fight by separating the men and preventing further harm to all involved.”

“When one of the offenders ran to his car, pulled out a gun, and fired 20 rounds at the group as they walked away, the event was over.”

His younger brother was hit in the leg and suffered a graze wound. Unfortunately, another bullet struck Dan in the back, severing his spinal cord and missing his heart by millimeters, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. This traumatic, life-changing event has forever altered the course of his life. “All those who knew Dan are in mourning following such a senseless, tragic event,” it says.

It added, “We are asking the community to support Dan and his fiancé Casey to help with all the financial demands they will face in the coming years.”

