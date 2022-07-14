Advertisement
2022-07-14
Child, 7, drowns in Lake Michigan, while a father is missing nearby

  • South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) responded to a report of people struggling in the North beach.
  • Several young girls were pulled from the water but the other two were still missing
  • A 33-year-old man is still missing and presumed drowned.
Authorities are still looking for a 33-year-old male who was also missing in the same location as a 7-year-old Texas kid; who drowned in Lake Michigan close to South Haven.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) reported; that it had responded to a complaint of persons in trouble in the ocean at North Beach. The callers said that numerous individuals were reportedly struggling in the lake and that two people; a 7-year-old kid from Texas and a 33-year-old man from Ohio, were missing.

Several young girls had been retrieved from the lake when officials arrived; but the other two were still missing.
The little boy’s body washed up on the strand while SHAES rescuers were there. The young man was rushed to a hospital in South Haven; where he was subsequently declared dead after initial efforts; to resuscitate him failed.

It is believed that the missing 33-year-old guy drowned after going missing.

North Beach had red flags beside the North Pier, which was closed; and yellow flags to the north of the pier at the time of the drowning.

Before the drownings, lake conditions, according to witnesses; quickly deteriorated.

As of Thursday morning, according to the authorities, the lake could still not be searched. However, the search will resume once the weather is better.a

On Thursday about 10:30 a.m., SHAES reported that it had resumed its underwater acoustic and aerial visual searches.

