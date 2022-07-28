China in search of cop who killed three citizens

Gun violence is uncommon in China, where gun regulations are among the tightest in the world.

Authorities offer a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspect Li Qiang.

The suspect was rewarded for bravery last year after saving an elderly man and a lady from drowning.

A manhunt was underway in southwest China on Thursday, with authorities offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a gun incident that killed three people and injured two more, according to security officials.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in Muchuan, a small county in Sichuan province that is part of the city of Leshan. A statement from the local public security agency came out Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Li Qiang, “injured two with guns and killed three with weapons,” according to the police, who did not provide any specifics.

Police said that “guns and ammunition connected to the case were taken,” and they offered a reward of $15,000 to anyone who “provides useful clues or catches the criminal suspects.”

The 36-year-old suspect was rewarded for courage last year after saving an elderly man and a lady from drowning.

Police released the suspect’s complete name and birth date on both the bounty announcement and the bravery award.

When AFP asked the Muchuan county police if Li was still a serving cop, an officer responded that she was “unaware.”

Due to the tragedy, over 250 million people have viewed relevant hashtags online.

China has seen a rise in mass stabbings despite strong weapons restrictions.

A knife-wielding man stabbed six people and injured 14 in Anqing, China, in June.

A knife-wielding man entered a kindergarten in southern China in April, killing two and injuring 16.

