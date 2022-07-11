Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Wang says many countries in region were under pressure to take sides.

He was addressing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat in Jakarta.

Wang says he had told Blinken that both sides should discuss establishment of rules for positive interactions.

Wang Yi, the foreign minister of China, stated on Monday; that nations need to resist manipulation as “chess pieces” by world powers in a region; that he claimed was susceptible to geopolitical influences reshaping it.

In an address to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia; Wang says that several nations in the area are being pushed to choose sides.

Wang, who was addressing via a translator, added, “We should shield this region; from geopolitical calculations…from being used as chess pieces from big power competition; and from coercion.”

“Our region’s future should be in our own hands,” he declared.

Due to its strategic importance, Southeast Asia has traditionally been a source; of tension between major powers, and nations in the region are increasingly fearful; of being stuck in the US-China conflict.

Based on what it claims are ancient charts; China claims nearly the entire South China Sea as its territory; which puts it at conflict with certain ASEAN nations who assert that the claims are illegal under international law.

Wang’s address comes in the midst of aggressive Chinese diplomacy; which has seen him make a series of trips around the region in recent weeks. He recently attended a G20 conference of foreign ministers in Bali.

Wang met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for five hours outside the G20; and both men characterised their first face-to-face conversations since October as “candid.”

Wang said on Monday that he had advised Blinken that the two parties have to talk; about establishing guidelines for friendly contacts and supporting Asia-Pacific regionalism together.

The key components, according to Wang, are to defend the current regional corporate structure; promote ASEAN centrality, and respect one another’s legitimate rights and interests; in the Asia-Pacific region rather than trying to stifle or antagonise the other party.

