Edition: English
  China launches second module for its space station Heavenly Palace
China launches second module for its space station Heavenly Palace

Articles
Russia to pull out of International Space Station (credits:google)

  • China has launched the second of three modules for its space station.
  • Tiangong or “Heavenly Palace” will have its own power, propulsion, life support systems and living quarters.
  • China hopes to have the station operational by the end of this year.
China has launched the second of three modules for its space station.

It sent the first in April 2021 and hopeS the station will be operational by the end of this year.

Tiangong or “Heavenly Palace” will have its own power, propulsion, life support systems and living quarters.

