Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chess robot breaks seven-year-old boy’s finger during Moscow Open

Chess robot breaks seven-year-old boy’s finger during Moscow Open

Articles
Advertisement
Chess robot breaks seven-year-old boy’s finger during Moscow Open

Chess Olympiad 2022: Medal rush expected for India amid home crowd cheers(credits:google)

Advertisement
  • A robot has fractured a seven-year-old boy’s finger during a chess tournament in Moscow.
  • Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, said: “Of course, this is horrible”.
  • The youngster was able to complete the tournament’s final days while wearing a cast.
Advertisement

According to Russian news agencies, a robot fractured a seven-year-old boy’s finger during a chess tournament in Moscow last week.

According to Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, “the robot broke the child’s finger.” “Of course, this is horrible.”

The robot is seen stealing one of the boy’s pieces in a video that was posted on social media. The robot then grabs the boy’s finger when he makes a further manoeuvre.

The youngster is eventually liberated and led away when four adults rush to his aid.

According to Mr. Lazarev, the system had successfully completed a large number of prior games.

According to Tass, the boy was able to complete the tournament’s final days while wearing a cast.

Advertisement

Also Read

Greece battles fire that forced hundreds to evacuate on island of Lesbos
Greece battles fire that forced hundreds to evacuate on island of Lesbos

A wildfire threatening black vulture nests in Greece's Dadia National Park was...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story