Chess robot breaks seven-year-old boy’s finger during Moscow Open

A robot has fractured a seven-year-old boy’s finger during a chess tournament in Moscow.

Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, said: “Of course, this is horrible”.

The youngster was able to complete the tournament’s final days while wearing a cast.

According to Russian news agencies, a robot fractured a seven-year-old boy’s finger during a chess tournament in Moscow last week.

According to Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, “the robot broke the child’s finger.” “Of course, this is horrible.”

The robot is seen stealing one of the boy’s pieces in a video that was posted on social media. The robot then grabs the boy’s finger when he makes a further manoeuvre.

The youngster is eventually liberated and led away when four adults rush to his aid.

According to Mr. Lazarev, the system had successfully completed a large number of prior games.

According to Tass, the boy was able to complete the tournament’s final days while wearing a cast.

