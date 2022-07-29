Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • China says it might not meet its economic growth goal
China says it might not meet its economic growth goal

China says it might not meet its economic growth goal

Articles
Advertisement
China says it might not meet its economic growth goal
Advertisement
  • China may not meet its economic growth goal for the year.
  • Covid restrictions are putting pressure on the second largest economy in the world.
  • Politburo, which is the top policy-making body of the ruling Communist Party said that it wants to keep growth within “a reasonable range”.
Advertisement

China has hinted that it might not meet its economic growth goal for the year. Covid restrictions are putting pressure on the second largest economy in the world.

Thursday, the Politburo, which is the top policy-making body of the ruling Communist Party, said that it wants to keep growth within “a reasonable range”

It didn’t say anything about the official growth goal of 5.5% that it had set earlier.

China is still following its zero-Covid policy, which has led to full or partial lockdowns in many major cities.

The 25-member Politburo, which is led by President Xi Jinping, said in a statement after its quarterly economic meeting that leaders would “strive to achieve the best results possible”

But it also told the stronger provinces to work hard to reach their growth goals.

Advertisement

Analysts pointed out that the GDP wasn’t mentioned, even though economists had already said it would be hard for China to reach its goal of 5.5 percent.

Iris Pang, chief China economist at ING Bank told, “The 5.5% growth target is no longer a must for China,”

They also said that China was asking the bigger provinces to help out the ones that were hit harder by the lockdown.

In a note, Ting Lu, Jing Wang, and Harrington Zhang from Nomura said, “Beijing requested that provinces which are relatively well-positioned should strive to achieve economic and social targets for this year,”

“We think Beijing is suggesting that GDP growth targets for provinces with less favourable conditions, especially for those that were hard hit by the Omicron variant and lockdowns, could be more flexible.”

China said earlier this month that in the second quarter of this year, its economy shrunk by a lot.

Advertisement

During this time, large cities in China, like the financial and manufacturing centre Shanghai, were put on full or partial lockdown.

China’s property market, which used to be booming, is also in a deep slump, and home sales have been going down for 11 months in a row.

Several Chinese builders have stopped building homes that have already been sold because they are worried about their cash flow.

In the past few weeks, some people who bought homes have said they won’t pay their mortgages until the work is done.
Due to the pandemic, China made the rare decision to give up on its GDP goals in 2020.

GDP shows how big an economy is one of the most important ways to measure how well or badly an economy is doing is to look at how much it is growing or shrinking. Economists and central banks keep a close eye on this.

Advertisement

It also helps businesses figure out when to grow and hire more people or when to invest less and lay off workers.

Also Read

Influence of China on United States is very clear
Influence of China on United States is very clear

Taiwan has become a major point of contention between China and the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Azerbaijan completely suspends activities of its embassy in Tehran
Azerbaijan completely suspends activities of its embassy in Tehran
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story