China’s population expected to start to shrink before 2025

China is fighting to reverse a rapid decline in natural population growth.

Many young people choose not to have children for a variety of reasons, including high costs and work pressure.

Yang Wenzhuang, head of population and family affairs at the National Health Commission, says population decline will begin in 2021-2025.

According to a senior health official quoted by the state-backed Global Times, China’s population has slowed significantly and is expected to begin shrinking before 2025.

According to birth data released late Sunday, the number of new births in 2021 will be the lowest in several provinces in decades.

According to the Global Times, the number of births in central Hunan province fell below 500,000 for the first time in nearly 60 years. According to the report, only China’s southern Guangdong province has had more than one million new births.

A change in Chinese laws last year that allowed women to have three children did not help, with many women complaining that the change comes too late and that they lack job security and gender equality.

