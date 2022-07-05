 Chinese city shuts down once more to prevent a COVID “explosion”

Xi’an has reported 18 cases since Saturday in a cluster driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Public entertainment venues including pubs, internet cafes, and karaoke bars to shut their doors.

Schools, universities and businesses to be closed for one week.

Xi’an’s shops, schools, and eateries will be closed for a week, according to officials; after the Chinese city reported a few COVID-19 cases as outbreaks around the country; put a strain on Beijing’s zero-tolerance viral strategy.

China is the last developed country to commit to a zero-COVID approach; including travel restrictions, quarantines, and temporary lockdowns; in an effort to eradicate new infections.

According to official announcements, 18 cases are in a cluster that happened by the fast-spreading Omicron type; A historic metropolis of 13 million people; that saw a month-long lockdown at the end of last year.

Xi’an will undertake “seven-day interim control measures,” according to city official Zhang Xuedong; in order to “enable society to calm down as much as possible; restrict movement… and cut the danger of cross-infection.”

To protect against all potential threats and covert dangers; and to adamantly avoid a boom in community spreading, Zhang remarked; “We must race against both time and the virus.”

The municipal administration said in a notice that all public entertainment establishments; including bars, internet cafes, and karaoke bars, will close at midnight on Wednesday.

Restaurants will no longer be able to serve diners inside; although they may still provide takeout, according to the statement.

Schools will break up for the summer early; colleges will lock down their campuses.

When hundreds of COVID cases discovered in December and January, Xi’an; the city that is home to the Terracotta Warriors; shut down for one of China’s longest periods of time at home.

The way the city government handled the lockdown; which was marred by problems with the food supply and tragedies related to people being denied access to hospitals; drew criticism.

On social media on Tuesday, some inhabitants of the tourist city voiced their outrage; about the closures.

“They seem to be dependent on lockdowns. Who knows what else they do?” one posted anything on the Weibo social media site; which is similar to Twitter.

Another grumbled, “Here we go again.”

