Chris Pincher refuses to answer about Boris Johnson’s downfall

Chris Pincher, who played a key role in Boris Johnson’s downfall. refused to give any briefing regarding it, in a random interview with a reporter of a reputed media agency.

Mr Pincher resigned from his position last month after being accused of molesting two men in a private members’ club.

It was eventually revealed that he had been probed for his behavior three years prior.

Despite days of Number 10 claiming Mr Johnson was unaware of specific claims against his former deputy chief whip, the PM’s official spokesperson eventually admitted that the prime minister was previously informed about an investigation into Mr Pincher’s inappropriate behaviour in 2019.

The Tory whip was only removed from Mr Pincher many days after the charges were made public. He is still an MP, but now as an independent.

In an exchange on Friday at a train station in Lichfield with Sky News correspondent Dan Whitehead, Mr Pincher continually refused to answer a number of questions concerning the claims – but also refused to go away.

“I’ve got no comment to make” and “if you just leave me alone for a moment, thanks” are Mr Pincher’s only comments in the nearly four-minute exchange in which he remained fixated on his phone.

