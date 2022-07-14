Hershel W. “Woody” Williams died last month at age 98.

He is the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.

Only six others have received the nation’s highest military honor.

Advertisement

Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, a 5-foot-6 “force of nature” in the battle of Iwo Jima; and the only surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II; received the ultimate last salute from Congress on Thursday.

Williams, who passed away last month at the age of 98, laid in honour in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda; a monument set aside for the country’s most illustrious private citizens; 77 years after his valour during the Second World War. The Rev. Billy Graham, civil rights icon Rosa Parks; and four Capitol police officers are the only six people to have received this honour.

Williams, then just 21 years old, was a Marine corporal when American troops landed; on the vital Japanese island in the early months of 1945. Williams advanced in front of his squad; and took out several Japanese machine gun positions.

He battled for four hours while under small-arms fire; returning again to build demolition charges and get flamethrowers. Later that year, President Harry Truman presented him with the Medal of Honor; the military’s highest honour.

The latest memorial to Williams, however, focused on more than just his valour while serving in war. It served to honour a generation of World War II warriors; whose numbers are now decreasing. Williams wants to honour each Medal of Honor recipient from that conflict during Thursday’s ceremony; according to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

During the event on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “With Woody’s passing; we have lost a genuinely selfless American and a crucial link to our country’s greatest generation.”

Advertisement

Also Read Denzel Washington Receives The Presidential Medal Of Freedom The 17 honorees were revealed by President Joe Biden on Friday. A...

Williams, who is barely 5-foot-6 and weighs 130 pounds, was not the largest Marine, according to Pelosi; but “he was a force of nature on the battlefield.” She said that by himself, he destroyed seven enemy positions; and that Truman praised him for his “exceptional courage” in doing so.

President Joe Biden presented the highest military award; bestowed by the country to four Vietnam War veterans on Tuesday.

Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro, Spc. Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Spc. Five Dennis M. Fujii; and retired Maj. John J. Duffy were all given the Medal of Honor by Biden.

When you hear what each of them has accomplished, Biden added, “It’s really astonishing.” “They went much above what was required of them. Although it is a commonly used expression; seeing these men gives it new meaning.

Also Read Steve Jobs and John McCain to get Freedom Medal Joe Biden will award Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 individuals, including...