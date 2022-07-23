Death toll rises to 10 after mountain collapse at China mining site

A section of mountain collapses at a coal mine in China’s Gansu province, killing 10 people and injuring seven.

Rescue operations are now complete, with 17 people still trapped underground.

The accident occurred around 11:15 a.m. local time (03:15 GMT) in Baiyin city, CCTV says.

Advertisement

Ten people were killed and seven were injured after a section of a mountain collapsed at a coal mine in China on Saturday, according to state television channel CCTV.

According to CCTV, the accident occurred around 11:15 a.m. local time (03:15 GMT) in the northwestern province of Gansu, and rescue operations are now complete.

Personnel were moving around the mining site in Baiyin city “when a mountainside collapse occurred” which “buried these employees as well as vehicles,” said CCTV. A total of 17 people were trapped.

According to the final report Saturday evening after the discovery of the last body, “10 people died and seven were slightly injured”, it said, quoting local authorities.

“An investigation is underway to determine the causes of the accident,” CCTV said.

While little information was provided about the mining site Baiyin city — which boasts terrain that is part mountain and part desert — was originally established as a national copper mining base in the 1950s.

Advertisement

Mining accidents occur frequently in China, where the industry has a bad safety record and regulations are often poorly enforced.

Safety has improved in recent decades, however, as has the media coverage of major incidents, many of which were once overlooked.

But the sector remains dangerous and safety instructions are often lax, especially on the most rudimentary sites.

Last September, 19 miners stranded underground after the collapse of a coal mine in Qinghai province in the country’s northwest were found dead after a long search.

Three months later in northern Shanxi province, hundreds of rescuers were dispatched to a flooded coal mine that left miners trapped. Twenty workers were rescued, and two bodies were recovered after a dramatic two-day operation.

Authorities in response have vowed to crack down on illegal digging operations which had spiked in the wake of price surges for the fossil fuel.

Advertisement

And earlier last year, 11 miners from a group of 22 were rescued from a collapsed mine in eastern Shandong province, after spending two weeks stranded hundreds of meters underground.

China relies on coal for approximately 60% of its electricity and has requested that domestic miners increase capacity by 300 million tonnes this year.

The State Council, China’s cabinet, announced 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) in coal power generation investment in May, as producers were pressed to increase output before 2025, when President Xi Jinping has vowed to phase it out.

Also Read China plane crash: Boeing 737 pilots may have PASSED OUT in a 350mph death dive before battling to save the plane, according to an expert A PILOT on a doomed Chinese passenger plane may have passed out...