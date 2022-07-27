Defense secretary Trump denies allegations of famous Jan 6 order

Chris Miller testifies that he never received an order from Trump.

House Select Committee looking into Capitol Hill uprising hear testimony from Miller.

Mike Pence and Keith Kellogg also testified.

According to newly released video of Miller’s deposition, the House Select Committee looking into the Capitol Hill uprising heard former acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller claim that he never received a formal order from former President Donald Trump to prepare 10,000 troops for deployment to the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The video shows Miller stating,”I was never given any direction or order or knew of any plans of that nature”.

“There was no direct, there was no order from the President.” Miller declared in the video after further clarification.

“We obviously had plans for activating more folks, but that was not anything more than contingency planning,” Miller added. “There was no official message traffic or anything of that nature.”

Trump has previously stated that he asked the National Guard to have soldiers ready on January 6. In a statement issued on June 9, he claimed that he had “proposed & offered” the deployment of up to 20,000 National Guard members to Washington, DC, in advance of January 6.

He stated that he had done this because he believed “the crowd was going to be very large.”



After previously disclosing that Trump did not make calls to military or law enforcement to intervene as the Capitol attack was taking place, the committee made Miller’s testimony public.

Trump never called, according to General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who testified before the committee about the attack.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Milley spoke “two or three” times on January 6, Milley testified to the committee.

Trump never requested a response from law enforcement, according to Keith Kellogg, a former national security advisor to Vice President Pence.

