Delhi reports first case of monkeypox, fourth in India

A 31-year-old man has been diagnosed with monkeypox in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

This is the first recorded case of monkeypox to be documented in India.

The man has complained of a fever and skin sores, according to hospital officials.

Although the patient has never travelled abroad, he did travel locally, according to the authorities.

