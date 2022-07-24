Advertisement
Delhi reports first case of monkeypox, fourth in India

Delhi reports first case of monkeypox, fourth in India

  • A 31-year-old man has been diagnosed with monkeypox in the Indian capital of New Delhi.
  • This is the first recorded case of monkeypox to be documented in India.
  • The man has complained of a fever and skin sores, according to hospital officials.
Although the patient has never travelled abroad, he did travel locally, according to the authorities.

World Health Organization proclaims a global health emergency due to monkeypox

According to authorities, the individual has never travelled outside and this is the first instance of monkeypox to be documented in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

The 31-year-old, who is now being treated at Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital in the heart of Delhi, has complained of a fever and skin sores.

