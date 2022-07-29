Dean Phillips claims he doesn’t want Biden to run in 2024

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., said he doesn’t think Joe Biden should run for president in 2024.

Phillips: “I think the country would be well served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats to step up”.

The 53-year-old congressman is running for a third term.

Advertisement

The most public objections to a second term for Joe Biden have come from Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who said he doesn’t think Biden should run for president in 2024.

When asked if he wants 79-year-old Joe Biden to run for president again, Phillips responded, “I have respect for Joe Biden… despite some faults and some stumbles despite his age, I think he’s a man of decency, of good principle, of compassion, of empathy, and of strength.”

“But to answer your question directly, which I know is quite rare, Chad, no, I don’t,” he said. “I think the country would be well served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats to step up.”

The 53-year-old congressman, who is running for a third term, responded that he believes most congressional Democrats concur that it’s time for a new generation of leaders when asked if he would encourage other politicians who share this viewpoint to speak out publicly. Advertisement “I think Joe Biden has served our country admirably with principle and with decency at a time when we surely needed it,” he said. “But I am part of a caucus here in Congress where three top leaders are over 80 years old, where the president will be over 80 in the next election. And I think it’s time for a generational change. I’m not too shy to say that I do believe that most of my colleagues feel the same way.” Recent research revealed that the majority of Democratic voters do not want Biden to run in 2024. Only roughly 25% of Democratic voters, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll conducted earlier this month, believe that Biden should be the party’s nominee, while 64% believe that the party should choose someone else, and 10% either didn’t know or refused to respond. Advertisement Also Read Biden Touts Senate Spending Deal As Key to ‘Facing Up’ to Inflation, Climate Change West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced a deal with Senate Majority Leader...