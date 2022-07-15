Depositions of Donald Trump and two children delayed due to Ivana death

The New York attorney general agreed Friday to postpone depositions for former President Donald Trump and two of his adult children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, Due to the death of Ivana Trump the day before.

They were supposed to start testifying next week as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

It was unclear how long the depositions would be postponed in light of Ivana Trump’s death.

“This is a temporary delay and the depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible,” a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office said in a statement Friday morning. “There is no other information about dates or otherwise to provide at this time.”

Ivana Trump, 73, was Donald Trump’s first wife and the mother of three of his children, Donald Trump Jr., 44, Ivanka Trump, 40, and Eric Trump, 38. When police arrived at Ivana Trump’s Manhattan apartment on Thursday, they discovered her body.

In a social media post-Thursday afternoon, Donald Trump described her as a “wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman who led a great and inspirational life.”

“We offer our condolences to the Trump family,” said the spokeswoman for James’ office.

James is looking into allegations that the Trump Organization misrepresented the stated values of some of its real estate assets in order to gain financial advantage, either through tax breaks or better loan terms. Advertisement Trump Jr. runs the Trump Organization alongside his brother, Eric Trump, who gave a video deposition to New York investigators in October 2020. According to a court filing in January, Eric Trump pleaded the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 500 times. Ivanka Trump is a former top executive in the Trump Organization and served as a senior White House advisor during her father's presidency.