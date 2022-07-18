Dog detained under liquor prohibition act

Six bottles of IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) were discovered by the police in an SUV.

A breathalyser test revealed that the dog’s owners, Satish Kumar and Bhubaneswar Yadav, were also intoxicated.

The dog solely comprehends instructions in English, according to the authorities.

On July 6, a female German Shepherd was seized by Buxar Muffasil Police for breaking the Bihar Excise and Prohibition Act.

According to police, they pulled up the car 100 kilometres from Patna, coming from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, to check it out.

An official informed India of Times, “And we want the support of local English-speaking adolescents to train the pet.”

The Inspector of the police station stated, “We are feeding the dog with Cornflex and other dog meals.”

