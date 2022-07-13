Karine Jean-Pierre says President Biden will seek to minimize physical contact with other officials.

She cited the rise of new variants of the COVID-19 virus.

White House is looking to increase masking and reduce contact at this point in the pandemic, she said.

On board Air Force One, Jean-Pierre informed reporters, “The president takes a variety of COVID safeguards; and additional ones when he travels”. “Wherever we can, we’re attempting to minimise interaction; as much as possible.”

Following rumours that the White House had told the office of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid; that Biden would not be shaking hands during the visit; she made her remarks.

Even though the president has recently made appearances at sizable events in the U.S; where he has shook hands with other individuals, Jean-Pierre claimed that the decision to limit Biden’s interaction; with other people on the international tour marked a change in policy.

When asked if Biden wanted to avoid having his hand shake with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman; when he was in Saudi Arabia, Jean-Pierre responded that the choice was based on the doctor’s advise; and he would try to “minimise contact as much as possible.”

White House health officials briefed reporters on the strategy to combat BA.5; during a briefing on Tuesday, which focuses on access to vaccinations; COVID-19 treatments, masks, and testing. She pointed out that BA.4 and BA.5; which are subvariants of the COVID-19 omicron variant; currently make up the majority of cases in the U.S.

In order to prevent Biden from getting COVID-19; the White House claims to take extra measures surrounding him. These preparations include screening officials before they come into close contact; with the president and enforcing mask use in West Wing meetings. Biden, who has had vaccinations and booster shots; tested negative before leaving for the trip, according to Jean-Pierre.

Jake Sullivan, the national security advisor for the White House; said that at this stage of the epidemic, White House officials were seeking to boost masking; and decrease contact.

