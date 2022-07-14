During the ride, a roller coaster car flies off the track

A car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus.

The rear two seats of the ride had broken away from the rest and were hanging under the wagon train.

Guests are in traps up to 10 feet above the ground.

Advertisement

At a well-known amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday; a roller coaster’s back end flew off the track, killing a 14-year-old girl, according to officials.

Several individuals were reportedly are in trap after police got a call at 12:50 p.m. local time; reporting that a car had become caught in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus; Denmark’s second-largest city.

The attraction’s back two seats had separated from the rest of the ride and were dangling beneath the wagon train; according to park manager Henrik Olsen, who spoke to the local daily Aarhus Stiftstidende. He say that visitors were in imprisonment up to ten feet above the earth.

People were sobbing, and there was a loud explosion; a witness told the newspaper. “A mother stood by the Cobra and repeatedly said, “My children, my children”; while looking up.” According to the witness, it was unclear if the women’s children; were in the rollercoaster section that broke off.

Also Read Navy pilot builds backyard roller coaster for 3-year-old son Some kids get pushed on a swing, but 3-year-old West Brazelton also...

East Jutland Police reported the death of a 14-year-old Copenhagen girl; in a press statement. Police say they have informed her family.

Advertisement

Police said that a 13-year-old child suffered damage to one of his hands; and his parents have also been informed.

The park was reportedly evacuated, and victims’ relatives; and accident witnesses are receiving counselling, according to the police.

Also Read PGA Championship: Another rollercoaster trip for John Daly A shaggy another crazy trip around the PGA Championship was provided by...