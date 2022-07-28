Eastern Kentucky streets and homes are waterlogged due to heavy rainfall

More than 6 inches of rain falls in some parts of Kentucky, West Virginia.

More than 20,000 power outages are reported in Eastern Kentucky.

Some roads are closed and there are downed power lines in Kentucky.

More than 6 inches of rain poured in Eastern Kentucky during the course of the night; flooding streets and causing significant damage to homes, schools, and other facilities in the area.

On social media, a number of locals and news organisations shared images and videos; of water-covered roadways in the counties of Buckhorn, Breathitt, and Perry.

Over the past two days, thunderstorms have poured several inches of rain in a mountainous region; causing reports of flash floods, mudslides, and power outages. Early on Thursday, numerous counties had flash flood watches and warnings in effect, according to the National Weather Service.

One of the worst flash flood storms to ever impact the state; according to Chris Bailey, chief meteorologist for WKYT.

According to Jim Caldwell of WKYT, several areas have received up to 6 inches of rain since midnight. Rainfall in Manchester County reached 7.4 inches in some places; and 8.8 inches fell close to Hayden and Hazard.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said on Twitter that a number of highways were blocked; and that there were several downed power lines.

According to a tweet from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear; Floyd County officials issued a local state of emergency on Wednesday afternoon; because of “severe rainfall and flooding.” Emergency services from the state had been sent out.

According to Poweroutage.us, more over 20,000 power outages were recorded in Eastern Kentucky; and just under 10,000 more in Southern West Virginia.

Firefighters evacuated individuals from flooded houses in Greenbrier County, West Virginia; while the Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department rescued five campers; who became stuck by high water in Nicholas County, according to WCHS-TV.

