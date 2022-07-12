Eastern Ukraine: A bombed apartment complex resulted in 38 deaths and 9 survivors

Civilian deaths hammer home cost of Russia’s invasion, now in its fifth month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces push to capture all of Donbas region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “There is indeed not enough artillery” for the conflict.

Tuesday, after authorities reported that a Russian missile attack had demolished; an apartment building in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 38 people; rescuers resumed digging through the debris.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin’s soldiers try to take control of the whole industrial Donbas area; of Ukraine after declaring victory in one of its two provinces this month; the civilian casualties brought home the human cost of Russia’s invasion; which has been ongoing for five months.

Rescuers in the city of Chasiv Yar reported on Monday that they had voice contact; with two persons who were in the rubble of a five-story structure that is destroyed over the weekend. Officials said that up to twenty people are trapped under the debris; and video showed them removing survivors from there.

However, as additional victims are discovered buried beneath crumbling concrete; the death toll has been slowly increasing, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

On Monday, rescuers seen removing two remains in white bags; and bringing one victim from the rubble to a stretcher.

Military analysts suggest that after declaring victory in the province of Luhansk on July 4; Russia is employing bombardments like the one on Chasiv Yar in Donetsk to open; the way for a fresh drive for territory by ground forces. Both have been under the partial control of rebels; supported by Russia since 2014.

Putin, who claims he wants to give the rebels control of Donbas; loosened the requirements for granting Ukrainians; Russian citizenship on Monday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte warned reporters in Kyiv; on Monday that “(Russia) does, regrettably, have a huge edge in artillery.”

“I bring up artillery with all the partners who are ready to lend help. In fact, there is not enough.

Russian artillery dominated Ukraine’s heavy artillery by almost eight to one; according to a spokesperson for Ukraine’s International Legion; a combat organisation made up of international soldiers.

