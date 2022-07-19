eBay searches for air cons quadruple in the UK as heatwave intensifies

Why some heatwaves prove deadlier than others

Reuters, July 19, LONDON – According to eBay Inc., searches for fans and air conditioners have increased by fourfold and threefold, respectively, in Britain over the past week as the nation experienced its highest-ever temperature of 40C. (104F).

A severe heatwave is destroying airport runways and scorching farmland across Europe.

A number of merchants, including Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and Sainsbury's (SBRY.L), told Reuters on Monday that sales of electric fans, hoses, air conditioners, and sprinklers are increasing.

According to a spokeswoman, there were three searches for “air con unit” on eBay.com every minute last week, up 415 percent from the week before. Four times per minute, or an increase of 333%, were “fans” searches in the UK during that time.

The spokesman noted that Delonghi, Daikin, and Electriq were among the top air conditioning manufacturers being sought, and that many customers were purchasing refurbished and used equipment.

