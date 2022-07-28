Advertisement
Elderly Couple in Hopkins Killed in House Explosion and Fire

Articles
  • The blast shook nearby homes and could be heard up to 15 blocks away.
  • Hubert Vassar, 85, and his 83-year-old wife Sharon were killed.
  • The house was built in the 1950s and where they raised their children.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances behind a fatal home explosion and fire in Hopkins.

The two victims of Wednesday’s explosion and fire have been recognised by family members; as an elderly married couple, Hubert Vassar, 85, and his wife Sharon Vassar, 83.

The house they constructed in the 1950s and reared their children in was completely destroyed by the explosion and fire.

As rescue personnel searched through the wreckage; around a dozen family members gathered at the scene.

Kathleen Kautz, Sharon Vassar’s sister, reports that the family was able to recover some of the couple’s wedding photographs; as well as some jewellery and money.

According to the Star Tribune, the explosion rocked surrounding homes; and could be heard up to 15 blocks away.

The explosion that rocked David Viland’s home, a 73-year-old who lives across the street; made him think of bombs or powerful artillery from his time in Vietnam. When he turned into the street, the home was engulfed in flames; and had already fallen within 15 minutes.

Viland stated, “I felt the heat on my face standing out here on the street.

The reason may not be identified for some days; according to Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken.

He explained that it might be anything, including any gas-powered appliances that were leaking; such as a gas water heater, furnace, or stove. “We won’t know until we enter there,” the man said, “it may be anything.”

