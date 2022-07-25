Elon Musk denies ‘romantic’ affair with Google co-founder Brin’s wife

U.S. senator proposes raising mandatory commercial pilot retirement age to 67
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, said late Sunday on Twitter that he and Google co-founder Sergey Brin are still friends and denied a report that he had an affair with Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan.
Musk’s tweets followed a Wall Street Journal report citing unnamed sources that said he had a brief affair with Shanahan.
According to the paper, the affair prompted Brin to file for divorce from Shanahan earlier this year, effectively ending the tech billionaires’ long friendship.
