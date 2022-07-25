Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elon Musk denies ‘romantic’ affair with Google co-founder Brin’s wife

Elon Musk denies ‘romantic’ affair with Google co-founder Brin’s wife

Articles
Advertisement
Elon Musk denies ‘romantic’ affair with Google co-founder Brin’s wife

Elon Musk name on first in list of Top-earning CEOs of 2021 (credits:google)

Advertisement
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk denies affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife.
  • Wall Street Journal reports Brin filed for divorce from Nicole Shanahan earlier this year.
  • The affair prompted Brin to file for divorce, effectively ending the tech billionaires’ long friendship.
Advertisement

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, said late Sunday on Twitter that he and Google co-founder Sergey Brin are still friends and denied a report that he had an affair with Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan.

Musk’s tweets followed a Wall Street Journal report citing unnamed sources that said he had a brief affair with Shanahan.

According to the paper, the affair prompted Brin to file for divorce from Shanahan earlier this year, effectively ending the tech billionaires’ long friendship.

Also Read

U.S. senator proposes raising mandatory commercial pilot retirement age to 67
U.S. senator proposes raising mandatory commercial pilot retirement age to 67

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham wants to raise mandatory pilot retirement age from...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story