Elon Musk denies ‘romantic’ affair with Google co-founder Brin’s wife

Tesla CEO Elon Musk denies affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife.

Wall Street Journal reports Brin filed for divorce from Nicole Shanahan earlier this year.

The affair prompted Brin to file for divorce, effectively ending the tech billionaires’ long friendship.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, said late Sunday on Twitter that he and Google co-founder Sergey Brin are still friends and denied a report that he had an affair with Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan.

Musk’s tweets followed a Wall Street Journal report citing unnamed sources that said he had a brief affair with Shanahan.

According to the paper, the affair prompted Brin to file for divorce from Shanahan earlier this year, effectively ending the tech billionaires’ long friendship.

