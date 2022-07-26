Emmanuel Macron to discuss food Shortages during Africa tour

French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.

He is expected to discuss the impact of the Ukraine war on Africa’s agriculture sector.

The U.N has warned that global food shortages could push 49 million people into famine-like conditions.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to discuss the Foof Shortages caused by the Ukraine war, during his four-day visit to Cameroon, Benin, and Guinea-Bissau, according to an official from the Élysée Palace.

“The consequences of the war in Ukraine are strongly felt on the African continent, which is very dependent on Ukrainian agricultural exports,” the spokesman said.

“The trip will be an opportunity to strengthen our collective resilience to food crises and promote long-term investment in agriculture in vulnerable countries, particularly in Africa.”

On Tuesday, Macron will meet Cameroon’s 89-year-old President, Paul Biya. This is the first visit to the country by a French President since 2015.

The United Nations has warned that the war’s devastating impact on global food supply and prices could push up to 49 million people into famine or famine-like conditions.

During his tour, which began on Monday, Macron will also discuss security and the terrorist threat that has spread throughout the Sahel and West African regions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also on a tour of Africa, hoping to gain support in the face of global outrage over the food crisis caused by Moscow’s blockade of Ukrainian ports. He has travelled to Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, as well as the Republic of Congo.