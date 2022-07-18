Britain’s first-ever extreme heat warning covers a big chunk of England.

Temperatures could reach 104 degrees for the first time on Tuesday, Met Office says.

Kew Gardens in London hit 99.5 degrees by 3 p.m., and Wales’ Gogerddan recorded its highest-ever temperature.

As hot, dry weather that has burned continental Europe for the last week crept north; millions of people in Britain chose to stay indoors or seek cover on Monday; triggering the nation’s first-ever excessive heat warning. This disrupted transport, healthcare, and education.

The Met Office, Britain’s weather office, has issued a red heat alert for much of England; which is expected to remain until Tuesday when temperatures may exceed 104 degrees for the first time; creating a danger of serious sickness and even death among healthy individuals.

101.7 degrees, a record achieved in 2019, is the hottest temperature ever recorded in Britain. The majority of British homes, schools, and small businesses lack air conditioning; thus the nation is ill-equipped to endure such heat.

By 3 p.m., Kew Gardens in London had reached 99.5 degrees, while Gogerddan on the west coast of Wales; had provisionally recorded Wales’ highest-ever temperature of 95.5 degrees, according to the Met Office.

In Britain, it was reported that at least four individuals perished while attempting; to cool themselves in rivers, lakes, and reservoirs.

As warm air travels north on Tuesday, temperatures are anticipated to increase even further; according to Penelope Endersby, CEO of the Met Office, even if Monday; is set to deliver record highs to southern England. From London in the south to Manchester and Leeds in the north; there is an excessive heat warning.

Endersby told, “So tomorrow is really when we’re really seeing the larger likelihood of [104] degrees and temperatures over that. Near-110 degree temperatures aren’t “off the cards,” but we’re hopeful they won’t go that high.

Since last week, hot weather has engulfed southern Europe, sparking flames; in Spain, Portugal, and France. In Spain and Portugal, where temperatures topped 117 degrees last week; there are reports of around 600 heat fatalities.

Climate scientists warn that the frequency of extreme weather occurrences; has grown due to global warming. According to research, Britain is now 10 times more likely to experience temperatures over 104 degrees; than it was in the pre-industrial age. Climate change-related heat waves and drought have also made it more difficult to put out flames.

Authorities in the Gironde region of southern France announced preparations; to evacuate an extra 3,500 people from towns under fire.

