European disastrous heatwave heads toward north

As a fierce heatwave moves further north on Tuesday, Western Europe will see even more oppressive temperatures.

Extreme heat warnings were issued in France and the UK, while on Monday, temperatures in northern Spain reached 43C (109F).

Thousands of people have had to leave their homes due to deadly wildfires in France, Portugal, Spain, and Greece.

The UK is predicted to see its warmest day on record, while experts predict a “heat apocalypse” in some regions of France.

In Spain’s northwest Zamora region, two persons perished in forest fires, and trains in the area were stopped due to burning near the tracks. In northern Portugal, an elderly couple perished while attempting to flee fires.

The national weather agency reported that several regions of France experienced their hottest days ever, with the western city of Nantes recording 42C.

More than 30,000 people have recently been forced to flee due to wildfires, and emergency shelters have been put up for them. One of the places evacuated was a zoo with 1,000 animals.

Firefighters from all around France are working to put out two fires that have burned over 19,300 hectares (47,700 acres) of land in Gironde, a well-known vacation area in the southwest. Early on Tuesday, the wind shifted, and smoke engulfed the city of Bordeaux.

“The idea that comes into my head is, it’s a monster,” said Jean-Luc Gleyze, Gironde’s regional president. Advertisement

“It’s a monster like an octopus, and it’s growing and growing and growing in the front, in the back, on both sides. Because of the temperature, because of the wind, because of the lack of water in the air… it’s a monster and it’s very difficult to fight against it.”

