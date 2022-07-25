Eurovision: UK to host next year’s Song Contest

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the United Kingdom in 2023. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) sought an alternative host due to ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

Several cities in the UK have already expressed interest in hosting next year’s contest.

The BBC has been chosen to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Boris Johnson and Nadine Dorries expressed their delight at the news.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the United Kingdom next year after organisers determined that it could not be held in the winning country, Ukraine.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) sought an alternative host due to the ongoing war following Russia’s invasion in February.

This year, the UK’s Sam Ryder finished second, prompting the EBU to begin talks with the BBC last month.

Several cities in the United Kingdom have already expressed interest in hosting.

Advertisement

The United Kingdom has a number of locations with suitable arenas, accommodations, and international transportation links, with London, Sheffield, and Manchester already confirming their intention to submit an official bid.

Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle, Birmingham, Aberdeen, London, Brighton, Bristol, Belfast, and Cardiff are all candidates.

Advertisement

“We are grateful to our BBC partners for their solidarity,” Mykola Chernotytskyi, head of Ukraine’s public broadcaster, UA:PBC, said.

Which cities in the United Kingdom could host Eurovision 2023?

Ukraine wins Eurovision, while the United Kingdom comes in second.

This week, the bidding process to determine which city will host will begin.

Advertisement

The BBC and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) will review all official submissions and announce the longlist later this summer.

Hosting Eurovision can be a costly endeavour. In 2012, Azerbaijan reportedly spent £48 million to host the event.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is a co-production of the host broadcaster and participating members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU),” a BBC spokesperson said.

There are several funding options that will be investigated in order to deliver a fantastic event and great value to licence fee payers.”

Advertisement

When the specific venue is determined, tickets are usually made available a few months before the competition.

The date of the contest’s Grand Final has not yet been announced, but it is typically held in May.

Ukraine, along with the so-called Big Five of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, will automatically qualify for the Grand Final, as is customary for the winner.

Advertisement

Because of their financial contributions to the event, they each advance to the final.

PBC will collaborate with the BBC to create Ukrainian elements for the show.

Mr Chernotytskyi added that, while the competition will not be held in Ukraine, it will be held “in support of Ukraine.”

Advertisement

“I am confident that we will be able to inject Ukrainian spirit into this event and once again unite Europe around our shared values of peace, support, diversity, and talent.”

Ukrainian creativity reflected

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries both expressed their delight at the news, despite the unfortunate circumstances.

Advertisement

“I’m delighted that the BBC has agreed to step in and host next year’s contest following a request from the European Broadcasting Union and Ukrainian authorities,” Ms Dorries said.

“I’m just sorry that the event could not be held in Ukraine, where it should have been, due to Russia’s continued acts of bloodshed.”

She went on to say that the UK will “ensure that it reflects Ukraine’s recent Eurovision victory as well as Ukrainian creativity.”

Advertisement

Mr Johnson tweeted that the UK would host a “fantastic contest on behalf of our Ukrainian friends,” and that he and Ukraine’s President Zelensky had agreed last week that the competition “must celebrate the country and people of Ukraine.”

“It is with great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are unable to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest,” BBC director general Tim Davie added.

“It is an honour to be asked to host the world’s largest and most complex music competition.”

Advertisement

He stated that the event would be “a true reflection of Ukrainian culture while also showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity.”

“We’re exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023,” said Martin sterdahl, who oversees the Eurovision Song Contest.

Following their Eurovision victory, members of the band Kalush Orchestra pose on stage with the winner’s trophy and Ukrainian flags.

According to the EBU, the host venue should be able to accommodate 10,000 spectators, be close to an international airport, and have enough hotel rooms for at least 2,000 delegates, journalists, and spectators.

Advertisement

In May, Ukraine’s entrant Kalush Orchestra won the contest in a symbolic show of public support, while Sam Ryder finished second for the United Kingdom, the country’s best result since 1998.

Facts about Eurovision hosting

The United Kingdom has hosted Eurovision eight times, the most of any country.

It has four times taken over hosting duties for other countries.

In 1960, it hosted the Netherlands, in 1963, France, in 1972, and in 1974, it hosted Monaco.

Advertisement

The United Kingdom last hosted in 1998, from Birmingham, following Katrina and the Waves’ victory.

Harrogate, Brighton, Edinburgh, and London have also hosted events.

Israel was the last country to decline to host in 1980, despite having won the previous year.

Presentational grey line of 2px

Katrina Leskanich, whose group Katrina and The Waves won the UK entry in 1997, told BBC 5 Live: “I think it’s an absolute privilege that the UK gets to host it this year.” It will undoubtedly be handled delicately.”

Advertisement

She went on to say that Eurovision is a “growing phenomenon” that has now reached the United States, which has its own version of the competition. AleXa, a K-pop singer, won it in its first year.

“Everyone loves it. “It brings people together,” said Leskanich.

Normally, Ukraine’s victory would imply that it would host the competition the following year, but the EBU insisted that this would not be the case due to the conflict in the country.

Advertisement

Last month’s announcement was met with disappointment by Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko, who issued a statement “demanding that the decision be changed.” The Ukrainian broadcaster UA: PBC was also disappointed.

However, Chernotytskyi, the broadcaster’s managing director, said in a statement on Monday: “The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will not be held in Ukraine, but in support of Ukraine.” We are grateful to our BBC partners for their support.

“I am confident that we will be able to inject Ukrainian spirit into this event and once again unite Europe around our shared values of peace, support, diversity, and talent.”

Advertisement

The EBU acknowledged Ukraine’s initial dismay, saying it “fully understands the disappointment that greeted the announcement” that the competition would not be held there.

The United Kingdom is in talks to host Eurovision instead of Ukraine.

The Eurovision trophy was sold in order to purchase drones for Ukraine.

How the United Kingdom ended its Eurovision losing streak

Ukraine feels ‘incredible happiness’ after winning Eurovision.

Advertisement

“The decision was guided by the EBU’s responsibility to ensure the safety and security of everyone working and participating in the event, planning for which must begin immediately in the host country,” it added.

Also Read Myanmar Military executes four activists including ex-MP Four democracy activists were executed by Myanmar's military. It is believed to...