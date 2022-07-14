US invites slain Al Jazeera journalist’s family to Washington: official
Reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was killed while covering an Israeli army raid....
Joe Biden is receiving criticism from the family of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist; who died in May while covering an Israeli operation in the occupied West Ban;, as he makes his first trip to Israel as president of the United States. Although the Biden administration has invited the family to visit Washington; the killing of the Al Jazeera journalist caused widespread outcry; and Abu Akleh’s niece told, that they believe justice has not been done.
As Abu Akleh lay lifeless on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head; cameras caught her last moments. To approach her and provide first aid, would-be rescuers had to avoid bullets; that were still whizzing through the air, but it was too late.
Just four days after the tragedy, Shireen’s niece, Lina Abu Akleh, told correspondent Ian Lee; “Our immediate reaction to Shireen’s killing was shock, grief, and outrage.”
Lina said without hesitation, “Israel, undoubtedly,” when asked who she and her family; held responsible for Shireen’s passing. “And they must be held responsible,”
She also demands an explanation for the pandemonium that occurred during her aunt’s burial in Jerusalem; when Israeli police assaulted mourners and nearly toppled the coffin; containing Abu Akleh’s body.
Two months later, a UN inquiry concluded that the journalist’s murder was caused by Israeli security personnel; while Israeli officials claim they have not come to a conclusive decision.
