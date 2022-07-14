The family of Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed in May, blames Israel for her death.

Al Jazeera correspondent was shot dead as she covered an operation in the West Bank.

A United Nations investigation has blamed Israeli security forces for the journalist’s death.

Joe Biden is receiving criticism from the family of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist; who died in May while covering an Israeli operation in the occupied West Ban;, as he makes his first trip to Israel as president of the United States. Although the Biden administration has invited the family to visit Washington; the killing of the Al Jazeera journalist caused widespread outcry; and Abu Akleh’s niece told, that they believe justice has not been done.

As Abu Akleh lay lifeless on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head; cameras caught her last moments. To approach her and provide first aid, would-be rescuers had to avoid bullets; that were still whizzing through the air, but it was too late.

Just four days after the tragedy, Shireen’s niece, Lina Abu Akleh, told correspondent Ian Lee; “Our immediate reaction to Shireen’s killing was shock, grief, and outrage.”

Lina said without hesitation, “Israel, undoubtedly,” when asked who she and her family; held responsible for Shireen’s passing. “And they must be held responsible,”

She also demands an explanation for the pandemonium that occurred during her aunt’s burial in Jerusalem; when Israeli police assaulted mourners and nearly toppled the coffin; containing Abu Akleh’s body.

Two months later, a UN inquiry concluded that the journalist’s murder was caused by Israeli security personnel; while Israeli officials claim they have not come to a conclusive decision.

