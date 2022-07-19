Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Fire engulfs homes near London as temperatures hit record 40C
Fire engulfs homes near London as temperatures hit record 40C

Fire engulfs homes near London as temperatures hit record 40C

Articles
Advertisement
Fire engulfs homes near London as temperatures hit record 40C

Fire engulfs homes near London as temperatures hit record 40C (credits:google)

Advertisement
  • A heatwave that is engulfing Europe reached its peak on Tuesday in Britain. Temperatures reached 40C (104F), causing train lines to break and igniting a string of fires.
  • Previous record was 38.7C set in 2019, which has not yet been validated. The hitherto unimaginable temperature in London, according to climatologists, is likely to become more typical in the years to come.
  • The majority of the infrastructure, which dates from the Victorian era, “was just not intended to endure this type of warmth,” an official said.
Advertisement

Reuters, July 19, LONDON – A heatwave that is engulfing Europe reached its peak on Tuesday in Britain, reaching 40C (104F), causing train lines to break and igniting a string of fires throughout London.

The tentative record, which has not yet been validated, was set at London’s Heathrow Airport at 12:50 PM (1150 GMT), breaking the previous high of 38.7C set in 2019.

In his career, British temperatures had not been something Stephen Belcher of the Met Office had anticipated.

Also Read

Laura Woods slams a troll who asked if she and Adebayo Akinfenwa have had intimate relations 
Laura Woods slams a troll who asked if she and Adebayo Akinfenwa have had intimate relations 

Laura Woods stunned a troll who had inquired if she had had...

According to research done at the Met Office, it is practically impossible for the UK to experience temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius in an unaltered environment. However, climate change brought on by greenhouse gases has made these extreme temperatures conceivable.

As the temperature continued to rise, trains from London to the country’s east and west coasts were cancelled, electrical providers reported widespread outages, and normally crowded city centres seemed empty. Several images posted to Twitter by Network Rail show rail rails that have sharp curves and kinks.

Advertisement

Homes in the village of Wennington to the east of the city were completely destroyed by a massive fire that tore through nearby tinder-dry fields and drew near a mediaeval church. Large grassy areas outside the capital were on fire, and the smoke they produced covered important routes and the surroundings.

The London Fire Brigade issued a major incident declaration and asked people to halt grilling.

Britain had declared a national emergency due to the record-breaking temperatures, as the country often struggles to maintain essential transportation services in excessive heat or snow.

 

British heat wave

Also Read

UN chief says humanity facing ‘collective suicide’ due to climate crisis
UN chief says humanity facing ‘collective suicide’ due to climate crisis

UN Secretary-General António Guterres spoke to ministers from 40 nations. He warned...

Advertisement

1/13
On July 19, 2022, a car passes by a fire that is burning in east London, Britain. Tony O’Brien for Reuters

NOT TO TRAVEL
Travel had been significantly disrupted, according to Grant Shapps, minister of transportation.

The majority of the infrastructure, which dates from the Victorian era, “was just not intended to endure this type of warmth,” he claimed.

The hitherto unimaginable temperature in London, according to climatologists, is likely to become more typical in the years to come.

Advertisement

Professor of macroeconomics and climate change at the European University Institute, Sony Kapoor, asserted that he had long believed that the physical effects of climate change in the modern era were underappreciated. But even I didn’t anticipate temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius in London in 2022, he admitted.

The “net zero” pledges made by the contenders vying to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister have come under the spotlight due to the onset of a blazing heatwave that initially ignited wildfires across Europe before reaching Britain.

Johnson advocated the transition to net zero status when Britain hosted the United Nations COP26 meeting in 2021, but some of the candidates to succeed him have come across as less enthusiastic and have prioritised other issues affecting the nation.

Kemi Badenoch, one of the candidates, stated that while she supported reducing carbon emissions, she opposed doing so at the expense of the economy.

Multiple huge fans were used to keep lawmakers cool as they subsequently gathered in the House of Commons to announce Badenoch’s removal from the tournament.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
Reports: Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Reports: Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story