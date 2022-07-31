Five injured in drone attack on Russian fleet

Ukrainian forces have in recent weeks retaken territory seized by Russian forces since their February 24 invasion

A drone strike on the Russian fleet injured five people, Sebastopol’s mayor says.

All activities have been “canceled for security reasons,” he says.

Residents were told to stay at home for “security reasons,” he says.

Advertisement

MOSCOW: A drone strike on the Russian fleet at the Crimean port of Sebastopol on Sunday wounded five people, according to the mayor of the Russian-annexed city, Mikhail Razvozhayev.

“This morning, Ukrainian nationalists decided to spoil the Day of the Russian Fleet,” he wrote on Telegram, adding that five individuals, including members of the army staff, had been injured.

He stated that all activities had been “canceled for security reasons,” urging local residents to remain home “if at all possible.”

Also Read North Carolina pilot dies after jumping from jet midair Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was one of two people on board the...

There will be massive celebrations in Russia, including a naval parade in Saint Petersburg that President Vladimir Putin will attend.

In the past few weeks, Ukrainian troops have taken back land that Russian troops took when they invaded on February 24.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Ukrainian bombs hit a major bridge in the city of Kherson, which is controlled by Russia.

Also Read Wisconsin stabbing leaves four wounded, one killed: Police Five people were found with stab wounds along the Apple River in...