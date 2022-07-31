Advertisement
Florida driver detained after ‘bumper cars’ crash

Los Angeles area carjacking suspect shot, killed by police (credits:google)

  • Police in Florida arrest driver accused of deliberately causing a car crash.
  • Dominique Scott, 30, was charged with driving with a permanently revoked licence, aggravated abuse, and grand theft of a vehicle.
  • Three people were thrown out of a car during an accident, and one had to be flown to the hospital.
Police in Florida arrested the driver of a car on Thursday, accusing him of playing “bumper cars” and triggering a multi-car collision.

According to the police, on Thursday at approximately 5:30 p.m., a red Ford vehicle purposely struck a black Mercury sedan in Melbourne, Florida.

As per the US news agency, police discovered that the incident began because of a marital dispute involving the drivers.

According to the report, the sedan’s driver allegedly sped past an intersection where it collided with other vehicles.

Three people were thrown out of a car during an accident, and one of them had to be flown to the hospital.

The report identifies Dominique Scott, 30, as the driver who was charged with driving with a permanently revoked licence, aggravated abuse, and grand theft of a vehicle.

