Florida driver detained after ‘bumper cars’ crash

Police in Florida arrest driver accused of deliberately causing a car crash.

Dominique Scott, 30, was charged with driving with a permanently revoked licence, aggravated abuse, and grand theft of a vehicle.

Three people were thrown out of a car during an accident, and one had to be flown to the hospital.

Advertisement

Police in Florida arrested the driver of a car on Thursday, accusing him of playing “bumper cars” and triggering a multi-car collision.

According to the police, on Thursday at approximately 5:30 p.m., a red Ford vehicle purposely struck a black Mercury sedan in Melbourne, Florida.

As per the US news agency, police discovered that the incident began because of a marital dispute involving the drivers.

Also Read Teen escapes house by swimming in flooded Kentucky with dog They shouted at her to stay inside until help arrived. Chloe Adams...

According to the report, the sedan’s driver allegedly sped past an intersection where it collided with other vehicles.

Three people were thrown out of a car during an accident, and one of them had to be flown to the hospital.

Advertisement

The report identifies Dominique Scott, 30, as the driver who was charged with driving with a permanently revoked licence, aggravated abuse, and grand theft of a vehicle.

Also Read Nikolas Cruz, Florida shooter, wants to be a ‘professional school shooter’ Nikolas Cruz stated on YouTube, "I want to be a professional school...