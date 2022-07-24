Following nighttime storms in SE Wisconsin, many are without power

China renews yellow alert for rainstorms
After heavy rain slammed southeast Wisconsin overnight; many are waking up without power on Sunday morning. Over 13,500 individuals in the FOX6 viewing region were without power as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning; according to the We Energies Power Outage map.
The areas around Lannon-Butler and Hubertus appear to have the most outages.
On Saturday, July 23, just after 10 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Dodge County. It ended just before midnight.
Around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, flash flooding warnings; were issued for a portion of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties.
Beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, a severe thunderstorm watch applied to the entire southeast corner of Wisconsin. Throughout the evening and into the early morning hours; that watch was occasionally upgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning, especially in the northern half of the area.
Severe thunderstorms with associated wind or hail damage were likely during the severe thunderstorm watch.
