Franco A. was charged with posing as an asylum seeker in 2017 and planning an attack.

Prosecutors accused him of purposefully using a false identity to incite anti-immigrant sentiment in Germany.

More than one million asylum seekers entered Germany during the peak of the migrant influx in 2015/16.

Former German soldier sentenced to five and half years in prison on Friday for One of the most publicized terrorism trials in postwar Germany of plotting a far-right attack on senior politicians while posing as a Syrian refugee.

According to German privacy laws, the 33-year-old former army officer, identified as Franco A., was charged with posing as an asylum seeker in 2017 and planning an attack that he apparently hoped would be blamed on refugees and migrants.