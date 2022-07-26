Former Japanese Emperor Akihito recuperates from heart failure

The former Emperor of Japan, Akihito, has been diagnosed with heart failure.

The 88-year-old became the first member of the world’s oldest royal line to abdicate the throne in over two centuries.

His son Naruhito became the next emperor in 2019.

TOKYO: The Imperial Household Agency said on Tuesday that the former Emperor of Japan, Akihito, has been diagnosed with heart failure but is doing well after getting medicine.

The diagnosis was made last month during an unrelated health examination of the 88-year-old, who in 2019 became the first member of the world’s oldest royal line to abdicate the throne in over two centuries.

An investigation verified cardiac enlargement and pleural fluid, according to an AFP spokesperson.

A subsequent MRI examination at a hospital in Tokyo revealed that the retired emperor had right heart failure.

“He is receiving treatment now and he is convalescing,” the spokesperson stated.

In 2020, the former emperor passed out and lost consciousness at his home, but medical tests showed “no abnormalities.”

He has also experienced transitory cerebral anaemia, a disorder characterised by insufficient blood flow to the brain, along with prostate cancer and other heart issues.

In 2016, when he said he wanted to step down from the Chrysanthemum Throne because of his age and health, the well-liked former emperor shocked the country.

In 2019, his son Naruhito became the next emperor, ushering in the Reiwa, or “beautiful harmony” imperial era.

