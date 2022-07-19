Advertisement
French and UAE energy cooperation agreement

French and UAE energy cooperation agreement

  • The partnership aims to identify joint investment projects in France, the UAE or elsewhere.
  • The deal coincides with the visit to Paris of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.
  • It is his first overseas state visit since taking over from his half-brother in May.
A strategic agreement for cooperation in the energy sector was signed on Monday; by the governments of France and the United Arab Emirates, according to the French government.

According to a statement from the French government, the alliance aims to find cooperative investment projects in France; the UAE, or elsewhere in the hydrogen, renewable, and nuclear energy sectors.

This deal “will open the door for a solid long-term framework for collaboration; paving the path for new industrial contracts; in the currently uncertain energy scenario,” it stated.

The agreement takes place during Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-July Nahyan’s 17–19 state visit to Paris; the UAE’s first abroad trip since taking over for his half-brother in May.

