UAE President Zayed lands in France for his first official trip abroad
The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan,...
A strategic agreement for cooperation in the energy sector was signed on Monday; by the governments of France and the United Arab Emirates, according to the French government.
According to a statement from the French government, the alliance aims to find cooperative investment projects in France; the UAE, or elsewhere in the hydrogen, renewable, and nuclear energy sectors.
This deal “will open the door for a solid long-term framework for collaboration; paving the path for new industrial contracts; in the currently uncertain energy scenario,” it stated.
The agreement takes place during Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-July Nahyan’s 17–19 state visit to Paris; the UAE’s first abroad trip since taking over for his half-brother in May.
