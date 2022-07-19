French and UAE energy cooperation agreement

The partnership aims to identify joint investment projects in France, the UAE or elsewhere.

The deal coincides with the visit to Paris of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

It is his first overseas state visit since taking over from his half-brother in May.

A strategic agreement for cooperation in the energy sector was signed on Monday; by the governments of France and the United Arab Emirates, according to the French government.

According to a statement from the French government, the alliance aims to find cooperative investment projects in France; the UAE, or elsewhere in the hydrogen, renewable, and nuclear energy sectors.

This deal “will open the door for a solid long-term framework for collaboration; paving the path for new industrial contracts; in the currently uncertain energy scenario,” it stated.

The agreement takes place during Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-July Nahyan’s 17–19 state visit to Paris; the UAE’s first abroad trip since taking over for his half-brother in May.

