Germany aims to assist its largest natural gas importer

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Uniper was “in great trouble”. Advertisement

The German government has stepped in to save one of the country’s largest energy companies, the latest victim of Europe’s natural gas crisis.

Uniper, a gas distributor, will receive up to €15 billion ($15.3 billion) from the government after being brought to its knees by months of Russian supply cuts and soaring spot market prices.

According to a press release issued by Uniper’s Finnish parent company Fortum on Friday, the company is Germany’s largest gas importer.