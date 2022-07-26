Germany delivers more heavy weapons to Ukraine, says Lambrecht

Germany has delivered weapons promised to Ukraine.

Weapons include self-propelled howitzers and anti-aircraft guns.

Ukraine will receive approximately 60,000 rounds of ammunition primarily from the Bundeswehr.

Germany has delivered three MARS2 multiple launch rocket systems launchers, five Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, and three self-propelled howitzer 2000 to Ukraine, according to German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Tuesday.

“The promised MARS2 multiple rocket launchers and another three self-propelled howitzer 2000 have been delivered. We keep our word,” Lambrecht said.

Andriy Yermak, the Chief of Staff to the Ukrainian President, acknowledged receipt of the weapons and stated that they would be deployed to the frontlines.

“MLRS Mars II have already been transferred to Ukraine by our German allies. The Russians will have fire,” Yermak posted on Telegram.

According to a spokesperson for the German Ministry of Defense, Lambrecht also stated that Germany would speed up the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine. According to the spokesman, Ukraine will receive 30 Gepard systems from industry, along with approximately 60,000 rounds of ammunition primarily from the Bundeswehr. Ten self-propelled howitzers 2000 will also be acquired from Bundeswehr stocks.

A Cobra artillery tracking radar will also be delivered to Ukrainian forces in September.

“The contract has already been signed, now the training of Ukrainian soldiers on this highly complex system begins,” Lambrecht said.

