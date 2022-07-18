Google enters an art contest in memory of the Uvalde victim

Alithia Haven Ramirez, 10, was one of 19 kids who were shot and killed in their classroom.

Her artwork has been selected for the 2022 Doodle for Google competition.

The piece features a girl on a couch working with a ball of yarn, as a dog sits beside her.

By displaying one of the artist’s submissions; Google is paying tribute to one of the Uvalde school shooting victims.

One of the 19 children that were shot and killed in their classroom; at Robb Elementary in late May was Alithia Haven Ramirez, age 10.

A “clever, brilliant, trustworthy, highly lovely young woman who dreamed of attending Art School in Paris;” according to Alithia’s family. That passage appeared in her obituary. The fourth-grader, who is passionate in art; submitted a piece for the 2022 Doodle for Google contest.

Students in kindergarten through grade 12 are eligible to enter this yearly art competition. Students are encouraged to produce original art; with the goal of having it shown on the search engine’s front page.

Google created a page dedicated to Alithia’s artwork in order to remember her and all of the victims. In the artwork, a girl is sitting on the couch knitting with a ball of yarn; as a dog is seated next to her. The search engine’s name, “Google,” is concealed by artwork and windows that spell it out. You would see it as soon as you opened a new search window.

Alithia also captions the artwork. The 10-year-old stated, “I want people to be delighted; when they see my interest in painting. I want the world to see my work and show the world what I can achieve.”

Matthew McConaughey, an actor and native of Uvalde, mentioned Alithia’s skills in a June speech; on Capitol Hill in support of gun legislation. He displayed the girl’s self-portrait; as he was standing at the platform. In heaven, looking down on her; it depicts Alithia sketching with her buddy.

