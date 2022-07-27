Advertisement
Gotabaya Rajapaksa rumored to return to Sri Lanka

Articles
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa is reportedly planning to return home.
  • He left the country in July amid widespread unrest.
  • The precise day of his return remained unknown.
Former president of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa is reportedly planning to travel back to his own country from Singapore.

On Tuesday, Bandula Gunawardena, the spokesperson for the cabinet, told reporters that while Mr. Rajapaksa was not hiding, the precise day of his return remained unknown.

Following widespread unrest caused by an economic crisis, the former leader left Sri Lanka.

According to several protesters, he mismanaged the country’s budget, which caused the cost of basic items to skyrocket.

On July 13, Mr. Rajapaksa departed for the Maldives, and on July 14, he arrived in Singapore.
Shortly after his arrival, he formally tendered his resignation, which the Sri Lankan cabinet accepted on July 15.

For his initial visit to Singapore, Mr. Rajapaksa had been given a 14-day visa. However, according to local media in Singapore on Wednesday, that has now been extended by an additional 14 days.

Since then, rumours regarding his potential plans have abounded, with some speculating that he would go to the United Arab Emirates.

Rajapaksa was eager to return to Colombo, according to Bloomberg, which cited an unnamed Sri Lankan official.

Later, Mr. Gunawardena told reporters on Tuesday, “To my knowledge, he is expected to come back.”

