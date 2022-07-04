Helena is affected by water and storm damage on Sunday

Damages to the library and collection are still being assessed.

Moviegoers at the Helena Cinemark report the movie theater being evacuated.

A-1 Rentals will open their doors on Monday, July 4 for items needed for flooding.

On Sunday evening, Helena was struck by a damaging storm system; that brought down trees and significantly flooded the downtown area.

Water seen gushing down Last Chance Gulch and reaching the tops; of automobile wheel wells in images and video shared by Helena resident Andy Shirtliff. Customers of businesses had their doors tightly closed; to prevent water from entering their buildings.

In their structure, the Lewis and Clark Library experienced floods. The water got quickly removed by maintenance staff. In order to prevent the growth of mould; Dave Schulte advised MTN that their top goal was to quickly dry the air; and remove any remaining moisture from the structure. Downtown got full of fallen trees. At the Great Northern Center; a tree crashed through the bus stop.

Moviegoers at the Helena Cinemark claim that the cinema got in evacuation; and that water was dripping into the lobby. The lowest level of the Great Northern Parking Garage; also originally had several automobiles trapped.

A number of residents reported basement flooding to MTN; after many streets in the Capitol neighbourhood saw fast flooding.

For supplies required for floods, A-1 Rentals will be open on July 4 from 9 to 11 a.m. Pumps, dehumidifiers, fans, and floor dryers; are accessible here. The staff warns that there are only a few of these products; but they want to make sure Helena has access to them before Tuesday.

