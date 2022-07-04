Holiday travel increases airport traffic to epidemic levels

Advertisement
Holiday travel increases airport traffic

  • About 2.49 million passengers went through security checkpoints at U.S. airports Friday.
  • That surpasses the previous pandemic-era record of 2.46 million reached earlier in the week.
  • At Boston’s Logan Airport, traffic for the week was up 127% over the same time in 2020.
Holiday travel increases airport traffic to record pandemiclevels; since the epidemic started in 2020. According to Transportation Security Administration data, 2.49 million travellers passed through security checkpoints; at U.S. airports on Friday, breaking the previous record set during the pandemic era of 2.46 million; earlier in the week. The growing numbers demonstrate that increased airfares; the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, or concerns about frequent airline delays and cancellations; are not deterring leisure travellers from taking to the skies.

The number of passengers on Friday was up 13% over July 1 of the previous year; which fell on the Thursday before the Fourth of July. The 2.35 million people who were examined at security checkpoints on the Friday; before the Fourth of July in 2019 were outnumbered by the number of passengers; passing through U.S. airports this year; but that was almost a week earlier than Independence Day.

The week’s traffic at Boston’s Logan Airport increased by 127%; when compared to the same week in 2020. Additionally, there were 1,163 arrivals and departures; on Saturday alone compared to 466 during the height of the epidemic in 2020; and 859 in 2021.

An average of 2.33 million people have gone through security checks at domestic airports; over the course of the seven days ending July 1; which is a more alarming indicator of how close American air travel is to returning to pre-pandemic levels. According to the TSA, it was similar to the seven-day average of 2.38 million passengers; during the same time period in 2019.

However, due to personnel shortages and a variety of other problems; airlines have found it difficult to keep up with the soaring demand; which has led to recurrent waves of irritating flight delays and cancellations.

In an effort to lessen the inconveniences—and backlash—caused by delays; and cancellations, many airlines, notably Delta, Southwest, and JetBlue; have responded by reducing their summer itineraries. While they are scrambling to employ additional pilots; they are often using larger planes to transport more people.

