Huntington Beach Coastline Saw a Shark

The shark was said to be up to 12 feet long.

The shark was spotted close enough that the city deemed it necessary to close the area.

Dr. Chris Lowe recommends remaining calm and maintaining eye contact with the shark.

Advertisement

On Monday afternoon, swimmers at Huntington Beach saw a shark.

Following the sighting, Sunset Beach’s water between Warner Avenue and Anderson Street was blocked down. By 6:00 p.m., the closure had been removed.

The shark might have reached a length of 12 feet. According to a Huntington Beach representative; the beach has to limit access to the water for at least four hours in order to comply with city regulations.

Uncertainty surrounds the shark’s proximity to the coast; but it was close enough that the authorities decided to restrict the area.

According to experts, shark sightings are getting more frequent and shark populations are growing. In a video, Dr. Chris Lowe, a professor of marine biology; and the head of Cal State Long Beach’s “Shark Lab”; offered advice on what to do if you see a shark.

Also Read There have been two additional shark attacks off the shore of Fire Island A surfer was bitten by what he thought was a tiger shark...

Advertisement

Dr. Lowe advises remaining composed and keeping your gaze fixed on the shark.

“If you come across a shark, you should hit it in the eye, the snout; or put your hand in the gills; these are all effective ways to defend yourself.

delicate tissues “explained Dr. Lowe.

Additionally, he claimed that the likelihood of encountering a shark; decreased with beach crowding.

Also Read Authorities close New York beach after shark attack A 41-year-old man got a 4-inch gash on his leg from a...