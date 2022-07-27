‘I’m feeling great’: President Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends isolation

Biden characterised his prompt return as a “real statement on where we are in the fight against COVID”.

Cases are on the rise again, thanks to the spread of the highly transmissible BA.5 variant.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was released from isolation on Wednesday after testing negative for COVID-19 twice, praising vaccinations and medical treatment in remarks from the White House Rose Garden.

“My symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick, and I’m feeling great,” Biden told a White House staff audience in his first public appearance since contracting COVID-19.

Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday, characterised his prompt return as a “real statement on where we are in the fight against COVID.” Cases are on the rise again, thanks to the spread of the highly transmissible BA.5 variant, which infected Biden. However, he claims that coronavirus deaths have dropped by 90% since he took office.

“I got through it without fear,” Biden said, citing vaccines, booster shots, and Paxlovid, an at-home antiviral therapy for those at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness. Because of his age, Biden, 79, was in jeopardy.

Biden spoke without the hoarse voice he had displayed in recent virtual appearances.

Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, wrote in a letter released earlier Wednesday that the president’s symptoms are “steadily improving” and “almost completely resolved.” He stated that Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday morning, and that he could lift his strict isolation measures.

The president contrasted his own COVID-19 experience with that of former President Donald Trump, who contracted the virus in October 2020 before vaccinations were available.

“The bottom line is that when my predecessor was diagnosed with COVID, he had to be helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center. He was in critical condition. He thankfully recovered. I worked from upstairs at the White House for five days after receiving COVID. The difference, of course, is vaccinations.”

As Biden remained isolated, the White House attempted to portray him as a working president, releasing photos of him on the phone and at his desk, featuring Biden in pre-recorded videos, and scheduling virtual events.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 can go out in public after five days if they wear a well-fitting mask, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The White House went the extra mile by waiting until Biden received a negative antigen test result.

During his confinement, the White House provided daily updates on Biden’s condition, but did not make O’Connor, the White House physician, available to answer media questions.

Long after many top aides, Cabinet members, the vice president, and even his chief medical adviser had been infected by the coronavirus, Biden tested positive.

Officials said they expected Biden to test positive and had a plan in place to deal with it.

Some Paxlovid recipients have experienced rebound infections, which can occur as soon as a few days after testing negative.

According to COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, the small percentage of Paxlovid patients whose infections recur do not become ill enough to require hospitalisation.

Also Read

Lulo Rose: Angola pink diamond believed to be largest found in 300 years

The 170-carat diamond has been dubbed the 'Lulo Rose' after the Angolan...